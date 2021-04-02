expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Genevieve M. Arends, 92

By Daily Herald

Published 5:13 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Genevieve M. Arends, 92

Genevieve Marie (Berning) Arends, age 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Genevieve was born January 25, 1929 along with her twin sister Geraldine Berning on the 26th to Herschel and Geneva Berning in Wykoff, Minnesota. She grew up in the Filmore County area. On March 28, 1947, she married Norman Arends in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Early in their marriage, they resided in Port Townsend, Washington, while Norman trained at Fort Warden. The couple then moved to the Marshall Islands in 1948 and to Austin, Minnesota when Norman was transferred. Genevieve was a member of the United Methodist Church. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. It was Genevieve’s wish to have her body donated to the Mayo Anatomical Department.

Survivors include her two daughters, Janette (Wylie) Hovey of Rochester, MN, Star (Mory) Johnson of Austin, MN; son, Rodney (Sandy) Arends of Lonsdale, MN; 10 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Rindels of Rochester, MN; special friends, Annette Quinlan of Austin, MN; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Geneva Berning; husband, Norman Arends; son, Donavon (Denise) Arends; brother, Lindee Berning; and sister, Darlene Harvey.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin at a later date. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Special thanks to Elisha from Heartland Hospice and St. Mark’s Living. The family prefers memorials to First United Methodist Church or recipient of donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

County Board candidates address businesses and COVID-19

Return to Hope

Property tax statements arriving

Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

County Board candidates address businesses and COVID-19

Mower County

Return to Hope

Mower County

Property tax statements arriving

Mower County

Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

PHOTO: Mower deputies named DWI All Stars

Health

Over 14K Mower residents have received at least one vaccine

Agriculture

Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: March 21-27

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Second suspect charged in mid-March burglary

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

News

Lawsuit over correction’s handling of COVID will proceed

Business

Housing Rehabilitation Loans available through SEMCAC

Education

Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Mower student

Mower County

Mower under red flag fire risk warning until 8 p.m.

Breaking News

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Health

New research offers hope to women with POI

Business

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

News

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Hayfield

Board man gets paid, Hayfield advances

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available at All Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations

News

Ex-cop told onlooker Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Business

SMART Transit recognized for service during pandemic

News

Historic river pollution threatens coastal Great Lakes fish