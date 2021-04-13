expand
Gary L. Applen, 78

By Al Batt

Gary Lee Applen, 78 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Gary was born June 2, 1942 in Cresco, Iowa to William and Gwendolyn “Betty” (Latcham) Applen. He attended Austin Schools and graduated with the Class of 1960 from Austin High School. Gary went on to attend Austin Vocational School.

On March 16, 1968 he was united in marriage to Milla Ann Gregg at Christ Episcopal Church in Austin. They raised their two children and resided in Austin their entire married life.

Over the years Gary worked at the Hormel plant, Streer Truck Stop, and Corporate Graphics. In his retirement Gary drove local veterans to medical appointments at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis. He also drove the “Courtesy Car” for Holiday Cars in Austin. He was a member of Thumpers Car Club.

Gary loved his family, friends, Fords, fishing, super heroes, his cat Earl, his dog Izzy, bacon, and exploring Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his father Bill Applen; mother Betty (Applen) Boysen and step father Jerry Boysen; sister-in-law Kathy Gregg; brothers-in-law Irving Gottesman, Blaine Amdahl.

Gary is survived by his wife Milla Applen of Austin; daughter Laura Cooper of Chatfield; son David Applen of Austin; grandson Benjamin Cooper of Chatfield; sister Carol Gottesman of Edina; brother-in-law Fred (Anna Kendrick) Gregg; sister-in-law Norma (Terry) Plath of Austin; step sisters Patricia Amdahl of Austin, Judy (Steve) Boysen-Rumbaugh of Omaha, NE; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

