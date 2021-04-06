expand
April 6, 2021

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

By Daily Herald

Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

By Nick Schiltz and Kim Schechinger

FFA Advisors

Austin FFA’s Chapter did their best by participating in a variety of CDE -— Career Development Events, and LDE – Leadership Development Events  -— this year. The year was not like any other, and our teams found themselves participating in regional contests virtually. Our students stepped up to the plate and made it happen, either participating as an individual or on a team. None of this would not have been possible without their dedication and hard work, especially when no one knew what to expect. We want to thank our students, their parents, the Chapter’s advisor and co-Leader, and community mentors that helped make this success possible for these students. We want to thank all of the coaches, volunteers, teachers and parents who helped our students have success!

Austin FFA started out the year by participating in the Small Animal/Vet Science CDE contest with Maggie Burrows competing. Maggie took on this contest as an individual. Likewise, Katie VanPelt participated as an individual in Horse Evaluation CDE. Both girls did a lot of self-study and finished very well within these contests.

Ryan VanPelt and Megan Silbaugh participated in Prepared Public Speaking LDE, with Ryan advancing on to the State contest later this month.

Next, our Ag Mechanic’s CDE Team took first place in the Region 8 contest with three members placing in the top five amongst all participants. Members of this team included Braden Greibrok, Ryan VanPelt, Andrew Sayles, Owen Carroll, Gloria Hansen and Blake VanPelt. The Ag Mechanic’s CDE Team will participate in State later this month.

The team of Megan Silbaugh and Ryan Irvin performed very well in the Milk Quality and Products CDE Contest and will participate in the State Contest. These two individuals also took the Dairy Evaluation CDE contest and did very well.

Our team of Gloria Hansen, Riley Hetzel, Cassidy Shute and Abby VanPelt will be advancing on to State in General Livestock Evaluation CDE. Gloria placed within the top 4 overall individuals.

We would like to CONGRATULATE all these individuals as they took on this unique year and look forward to seeing how they do at the end of April as they once again compete in the Minnesota State FFA virtual contests.

