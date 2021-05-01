expand
May 1, 2021

Fairmont edges out Austin boys tennis team

By Daily Herald

Published 8:36 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Fairmont 4-3 in Paulson Tennis Courts FridaY.

Joey Schammel and Max Larson each won singles matches for the Packers (2-6 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Ameya Komaragiri (F) 6-4 , 6-3 

No. 2 Thomas Klanderud (F) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-1 

No. 3 Parker Vetter (F) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-1 , 6-2 

No. 4 Max Larson (A) def. Noah Vetter, (F) 6-2 , 7-6 (2)

Doubles

No. 1 Jack Hagen/Ian Fortune (F) def. Cade Morrison/Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-2 

No. 2 Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) def. Carter Quist/Sebastian Castro (F) 6-4 , 6-3 

No. 3 Weston Loughmiller/Dominic Lund-May (F) def. Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-2 , 7-5 

Fairmont edges out Austin boys tennis team

