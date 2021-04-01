expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Elton R. Graff, 97

By Al Batt

Published 1:17 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Elton R. Graff, 97

Elton R. Graff, 97, of Clever, MO passed away on March 25, 2021. He was born in Austin, MN on September 20, 1923 to Jerome and Anna (Reiken) Graff.

He graduated from Austin H.S. and married Lillian E. Bungum of Sargeant, MN. They were married 64 years before her passing in 2007. Elton was part of the greatest generation of WWII. He was drafted into the US Army. He was not deployed because of the Sole Survivor Policy and was honorably discharged. He returned home to farm the Graff farm with his father during the war while his brothers served in various branches of the US Armed Forces. He also owned and operated the Conoco and Shell station in Austin, MN. In 1965 he went on to travel the Midwest maintaining golf carts. He then moved to Illinois to work at Chrysler for 20 years.

When Elton retired, he and Lilliam bacame Missionaries to Mexico where they helped build a new school. In 2017 he helped establish an Alpaca ranch here in Clever, MO. Elton loved to tell stories and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He attended The Cowboy Church until the COVID 19 pandemic made it impossible to attend.

He is survived by 3 daughters, Janet Graff of Clever, MO, Marilyn Klotz of Rockford, IL and Karen Graff of Everton, MO, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great greatgrandchildren.

Funeral services are under the direction of Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, MO. There will be a Memorial Service for Elton in Austin, MN later this year.

More News

New research offers hope to women with POI

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Elton R. Graff, 97

Health

New research offers hope to women with POI

Business

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

News

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Hayfield

Board man gets paid, Hayfield advances

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available at All Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations

News

Ex-cop told onlooker Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Business

SMART Transit recognized for service during pandemic

News

Historic river pollution threatens coastal Great Lakes fish

News

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

Austin Packers

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

News

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Mower County

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Mower County

American Rescue Plan brings change, tax credit to health insurance

Mower County

COVID vaccine clinic to be held Thursday at Austin Holiday Inn

News

States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

Mower County

Austin seeing increase in street sweeping

Mower County

REAL ID full enforcement deadline six months away

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Emma Haugen

Education

Riverland Music celebrates virtual choir collaboration

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

Business

Sterling increasing PPP loan originations for minority, small business owners

Mower County

LIFE rose sale delivery postponed