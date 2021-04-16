County COVID cases hit 4,500

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,500 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 120 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, approximately 65 cases are active in Mower County.

As of Wednesday, April 14, 16,245 Mower County residents ages 16 and older, or about 52%, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 10,990 have received two doses, according to the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Summary. The MDH also reports that 81 percent of Mower County residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose.

Statewide, the MDH reported 552,117 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 27,202 are still active.

As of Friday, 28,856 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,892 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,995 on Friday. Of those, 4,325 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.