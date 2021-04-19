Copley stays hot as Blue Devils take three of four from Rams

The Riverland Community College baseball team took three out four games from Anoka-Ramsey over the weekend. The Blue Devils swept the Rams by scores of 5-3 and 7-2 in Anoka Saturday and RCC lost 9-4 and won 6-4 in Riverland Sunday.

Drew Copley had a double and a home run in the series for RCC (20-4 overall). The Grand Meadow grad is hitting .392 with seven homers, eight doubles, one triple and 33 RBIs in just 79 at bats.

RCC 5, A-R 3

RCC pitching: Maxwell Schumacher (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 6 BB, 3 ER, 7 K; John Travieso (S) 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

RCC hitting: Paxton Nelson, 1-for-4, R, BB; Andrew Wedwick, 3-for-4, 2 R, BB; Hayden Sibers, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Jose Lopez, 2-for-3, BB, R; Tyler Nelson, 3-for-4, R; Jackson Leleux, 0-for-2, R, BB

RCC 7, A-R 2

RCC pitching: Siebers (W) 7 IP, 10 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, 3 K

RCC hitting: Nelson, 1-for-3, R, BB; Copley, 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Wedwick, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, R; Siebers, 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Lopez, 1-for-4, R; Nelson, 1-for-4, RBI; Angelo Alvarado, 0-for-2, R, 2 BBs; Leleux, 1-for-3; Jake Bryant, 1-for-2, R

A-R 9, RCC 4

RCC pitching: Lopez (L) 2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 BB, 4 ER, 1 K; Heison Diaz, 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K; Cam Madsen, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 1-for-3, RBI; Copley, 1-for-4, double; Wedwick, 1-for-4; Siebers, 1-for-3; Nelson, 2-for-2, R, BB; Bryant, 1-for-2, R, RBI; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-3, RBI; Jeremy Vega, 1-for-1, double, RBI

RCC 6, A-R 4

RCC pitching: Nick Adamy (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 BB, 4 ER, 6 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 1-for-3, R, BB; Copley, 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Wedwick, 0-for-3, R, BB; Siebers, 1-for-4, double; Vega, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, BB; Ciola, 1-for-3, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-3, double, R; Nelson, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R