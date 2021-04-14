College Hoops winners announced

The NCAA Tournament has come to an end with it comes our winners in our College Hoops contest.

Chris Napton is our first winner, winning a $50 gift card to either MidTown Auto or Ace Hardware. Amanda Hill is the second winner of a $50 prize and will receive the other card not taken by the first winner.

The next three winners — Jolene Brandt, Patrick Farnsworth and Lucy Johnson — win $25 to be spent at any one of our other advertisers.

Thank you to everybody who played, particularly our winners!