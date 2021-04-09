expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Club News: Y Women’s Club

By Daily Herald

Published 5:21 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Y’s Women met April 8 at the Hormel Historic Home.

Donna Maas introduced the speaker Carmen Tribbett.  She is the author of the children’s book, “The Monster Dog.”  It is a delightful and heart warming story of a dog named Tassie, a shih tzu, the beloved dog of Carmen and her husband Ken.  In the story Tassie a small dog with a big heart teaches the children about Alzeimer’s disease and the changes it causes in their loved ones.

Pam de leon was welcomed as a guest.

Hostesses were Nancy Towne, Joyce Anderson and Marlys Dunlop.

A gift was presented to Holly Johnson with our thanks for her help with the Y’s Women.

Sharon Jensen told of a suggestion for a project for the club to take part in, more details at the next meeting.

Callers will call with information for the May meeting.

More News

Vikings are united and relaxed headed into state title showdown

‘We’re all for housing’

Education briefs

County commissioner candidates make final appeal to voters