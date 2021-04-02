expand
April 2, 2021

Carl L. Hanson, 78

By Daily Herald

Published 5:16 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Carl L. Hanson, age 78, of Austin, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home.

Carl was born December 17, 1942 in Austin, Minnesota to Carl P. and Mildred (Kraus) Hanson. He grew up in rural Rose Creek and graduated from Rose Creek High School. Carl enlisted in the Navy in October 1960 and was honorably discharged in December 1963.

On July 25, 1964 he was united in marriage to Karin Ellis at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Carl was employed by the Austin Fire Department in March 1968 and retired from there in 1993.

Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, trap and skeet shooting, spending time at the Cedar Valley Conservation Club and the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Karin Hanson, Austin, MN; daughter, Rachel Hanson, LeRoy, MN; grandson, Chad Johnson, Austin, MN; brother, Don Hanson (Christa), Central Point, OR; sisters-in-law, Peggy Hanson, Yuma, AZ, Pat Hanson, Winona, MN; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Chad Hanson; parents, Carl P. and Mildred Hanson; brothers, Richard Hanson, Russell Hanson, Charles Hanson; sister-in-law, Karen Hanson.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Friends may call ½ hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Masks, social distancing, and all Covid 19 protocols must be honored.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

