Calno Ardon Klassy, 82

Calno Ardon Klassy, age 82 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Calno was born on October 26, 1938, in Austin, Minnesota, to Harrison W. and Esther L. (Schmidt) Klassy. He graduated from Austin High School in 1956. Following graduation, Calno enlisted into the United States Marine Corps., serving until 1970 when he received a medical discharge. During his time in the service, he served in Vietnam and received many awards including the Purple Heart Medal. Calno was a lifelong Austin resident and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where he spent many years in Bible education work. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 11, 1970. He liked keeping up with current events and loved reading. Calno was a kind and gentle man who cared for his mother allowing her to age gracefully and was a wonderful brother. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his sisters, Klidoris (Norman) Knudsen of Edina, Minnesota and Kaylamae Seiver of Costa Mesa, California; brother Karwin Klassy of Corona, California; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison W. and Esther L. Klassy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Memorials can be directed to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.