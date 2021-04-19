Bruins grab a win in Minot to split weekend series

The Austin Bruins bounced back from a Friday night loss to beat the Minot Minotauros (22-20-5-1 overall) 6-1 in Minot Friday.

Reginald Millette had a goal and an assist in the second period to put Austin (16-25-4-2 overall) up 3-1.

Hudson Hodges had 33 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 1 – 4

Minot 1 0 1 – 2

First period

(M) Logan Anderson (Brett Roloson, Ethan Schmunk) 6:38

(A) Jens Richards (Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 10:04

Second period

(A) Mason Poolman (Reginald Millette) (power play) 6:52

(A) Millette 11:27

Third period

(A) Carson Riddle (Garrett Dahm) 5:45

(M) Tyler Kostelecky (Ethan Schmunk, Cole Mickel) (power play) 18:50

Shots: Austin – 29; Minot – 35

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Minot – 1-for-5