April 19, 2021

Bruins grab a win in Minot to split weekend series

By Daily Herald

Published 8:54 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

The Austin Bruins bounced back from a Friday night loss to beat the Minot Minotauros (22-20-5-1 overall) 6-1 in Minot Friday.
Reginald Millette had a goal and an assist in the second period to put Austin (16-25-4-2 overall) up 3-1.
Hudson Hodges had 33 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 2 1 – 4
Minot 1 0 1 – 2
First period
(M) Logan Anderson (Brett Roloson, Ethan Schmunk) 6:38
(A) Jens Richards (Braidan Simmons-Fischer) 10:04
Second period
(A) Mason Poolman (Reginald Millette) (power play) 6:52
(A) Millette 11:27
Third period
(A) Carson Riddle (Garrett Dahm) 5:45
(M) Tyler Kostelecky (Ethan Schmunk, Cole Mickel) (power play) 18:50
Shots: Austin – 29; Minot – 35
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Minot – 1-for-5

