Bruins fall to Minot, slip further behind in playoff chase

The Austin Bruins slipped three points behind the Minnesota Wilderness for the final playoff spot in the NAHL Central Division after they lost 6-3 to Minot (22-19-5-1 overall) in Minot Friday.

The fifth place Bruins (15-25-4-2 overall) have 10 games remaining in the season to make up the gap.

Carson Riddle scored his 10th goal of the season and Peter Jacobs had his 14th assist of the season for Austin.

Tyler Shea stopped 28 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 2 – 3

Minot 1 2 3 – 6

First period

(M) Cade Stibbe (Jay Buchholz) 4:45

Second period

(M) Kyle Kukkonen (Buchholz, Brett Roloson) 7:42

(M) Mason Campbell (Max Bogdanovich) 12:55

(A) Carson Riddle (Peter Jacobs, Ruoho) 18:02

Third period

(M) Logan Anderson 2:59

(A) Jens Richards (Cullen Rush, Ben Oakland) 6:42

(M) Kukkonen (Blaine Warnert, Roloson) 8:42

(M) Jack Weslund (Cole Mickel) 9:38

(A) Reginald Millette (Peter Jacobs, John Lundy) 19:48

Shots: Austin – 28; Minot – 38

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-4; Minot – 3-for-4