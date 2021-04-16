BP softball team suffers first loss of the season

The Blooming Prairie softball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 17-1 in five innings in BP Thursday.

WEM scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Lexi Steckelberg had a pair of singles for BP (2-1 overall).

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (L) 4 ⅓ IP, 12 H, 3 BB, 14 R, 10 ER, 4 K; Macy Lembke, ⅔ IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 0-for-1, 2 BBs; Bobbie Bruns, 0-for-2, SB, BB; Allison Krohnberg, 1-for-3; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Lexi Steckelberg, 2-for-2, R