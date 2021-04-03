Bobcats take over in the third to beat Bruins

The Austin Bruins let a one goal lead slip away in the third period as they lost to the Bismarck Bobcats (23-14-2-3 overall) 3-2 in Bismarck Friday.

Walter Zacher and Connor Mylymok each scored in the first period to give the Bruins (12-23-3-2 overall) a 2-1 lead early, but the Bobcats scored twice in a two-minute stretch to take the lead.

Tyler Shea had 26 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 2 0 0 – 2

Bismarck 1 0 2 – 3

First period

(A) Walter Zacher (Carson Riddle) 5:10

(B) Thomas Bergsland (George Grannis, Luke Gramer) 8:00

(A) Connor Mylymok (Peter Jacobs, Ben Dexheimer) 13:32

Second period

No scoring

Third period

(B) Thomas Bergsland (Braden Costello) (power play) 10:33

(B) Luke Gramer (Tim Piechowski) 12:14

Shots: Austin — 23; Bismarck — 29

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-6; Bismarck — 1-for-5