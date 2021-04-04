Bobcats clip Bruins in OT
The Austin Bruins lost in Bismarck for the second straight night as they fell short 2-1 in overtime Saturday.
George Grannis scored the game-winner for the Bobcats (24-14-2-3 overall).
Hudson Hodges stopped 34 of 36 shots for Austin (12-23-4-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 0 0 0 – 1
Bismarck 0 1 0 1 – 2
First period
(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Therien Thiesing, Nick Catalano) 16:36
Second period
(B) Nico Chmelevski (Lars Rodne) 10:21
Third period
No scoring
OT
(B) George Grannis (Ryan Taylor, Thomas Bergsland) 4:17
Shots: Austin – 25; Bismarck – 36
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; Bismarck – 0-for-4