expand
Ad Spot

April 4, 2021

Bobcats clip Bruins in OT

By Daily Herald

Published 9:15 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

The Austin Bruins lost in Bismarck for the second straight night as they fell short 2-1 in overtime Saturday.

George Grannis scored the game-winner for the Bobcats (24-14-2-3 overall).

Hudson Hodges stopped 34 of 36 shots for Austin (12-23-4-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 0 0 0 – 1

Bismarck 0 1 0 1 – 2

First period

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Therien Thiesing, Nick Catalano) 16:36

Second period

(B) Nico Chmelevski (Lars Rodne) 10:21

Third period

No scoring

OT

(B) George Grannis (Ryan Taylor, Thomas Bergsland) 4:17

Shots: Austin – 25; Bismarck – 36

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-1; Bismarck – 0-for-4

More News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school

Bobcats clip Bruins in OT

Back in action: A major setback during a pandemic couldn’t stop GM’s Copley

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

Health Updates

Vaccine passports are latest flash point in COVID politics

Local Government

Mill Pond Apartments proposal on council agenda

Business

Science of Art: Algorithm Tattoo opens up shop in Austin

Local Government

County Board candidates address businesses and COVID-19

Mower County

Return to Hope

Mower County

Property tax statements arriving

Mower County

Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

PHOTO: Mower deputies named DWI All Stars

Health

Over 14K Mower residents have received at least one vaccine

Agriculture

Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: March 21-27

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Second suspect charged in mid-March burglary

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

News

Lawsuit over correction’s handling of COVID will proceed

Business

Housing Rehabilitation Loans available through SEMCAC

Education

Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Mower student

Mower County

Mower under red flag fire risk warning until 8 p.m.

Breaking News

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Health

New research offers hope to women with POI

Business

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

News

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction