Blue Devils win three of four against Itasca

The Riverland Community College baseball team won three out of four games in Seltz Field over the weekend.

The Blue Devils (15-3 overall) fell to Itasca 14-11 and then beat Itasca 4-3 on Friday before they swept Itasca by scores of 9-2 and 9-4 on Saturday.

Drew Copley racked up seven RBIs over the four-game set.

Itasca 14, Riverland 11

RCC pitching: Maxwell Schumacher (L) 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 BB, 11 R, 0 ER, 5 K; Nick Adamy, 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER

RCC hitting: Paxton Nelson, 0-for-4, R, BB; Drew Copley, 4-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, R; Andrew Wedwick, 3-for-5, double, 3 RBIs; Hayden Siebers, 0-for-4, RBI; Tyler Nelson, 2-for-4; Jose Lopez, 2-for-4, triple, 3 R, RBI; Jackson Leleux, 1-for-3, double; Anthony Ciola, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R

Riverland 4, Itasca 3

RCC pitching: Siebers (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K

RCC hitting: Nelson, 1-for-2, BB; Wedwick, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R; Siebers, 0-for-2, 2 BBs; Lopez, 1-for-4, double, R; Jake Bryant, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; Angelo Alvarado, 2-for-2, RBI, R, BB; Ciola, R

Riverland 9, Itasca 2

RCC pitching: Lopez (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 7 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K

RCC hitting: Nelson, 2-for-3, RBI, R; Copley, 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Wedwick, 2-for-4; Siebers, 2-for-3, RBI; Bryant, 0-for-3, R, BB; Leleux, 1-for-3, RBI; Ciola, 1-for-4, R; Joshua Fernandez, 1-for-1

Riverland 9, Itasca 4

RCC pitching: Jake Tasker, 4 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 4 ER, 1 K; John Travieso, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K

RCC hitting: Nelson, 1-for-4, 3 R, RBI, BB; Copley, 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Siebers, 2-for-5, R, RBI; Vega, 1-for-4, RBI; Diaz, 1-for-5; Alvarado, 1-for-2, R; Ciola, 0-for-3, R, BB