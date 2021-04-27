expand
April 27, 2021

Blue Devil baseball team swept in the RCTC

By Daily Herald

Published 8:16 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

The Riverland baseball team was swept by RCTC by scores of 5-4 and 5-1 in Rochester Monday.

The Blue Devils are now 23-7 overall.

RCC 5, RCTC 1

RCC pitching: Austin Lunde (L) 2 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 2 K; Anthony Ciola, 4 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER

RCC hitting: Jose Lopez, 1-for-3; Drew Copley, 1-for-2, BB; Hayden Siebers, 1-for-3; Tyler Nelson, 2-for-3, double; Nate Murphy, R; Paxton Nelson, 1-for-3, RBI

RCTC 5, RCC 4

RCC pitching: Jose Lopez, 4 ⅔ IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K; John Travieso, 2 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 K; Nick Adamy (L) 1 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 R, 0 ER

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 2-for-5; Paxton Nelson, 0-for-4, BB; Andrew Wedwick, 0-for-4, RBI; Drew Copley, 1-for-3, BB; Hayden Siebers, 2-for-3; Nate Murphy, R; Cam Madsen, R; Tyler Nelson, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Anthony Ciola, 2-for-4, RBI; Jake Bryant, 3-for-3, R

 

