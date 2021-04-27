Blossoms rack up 13 hits to take down Maple River

Blooming Prairie senior Maren Forystek knocked in four runs as the Awesome Blossoms beat Maple River (2-3 overall) 11-8 in Maple River Tuesday.

BP (5-2 overall) finished with 13 hits as a team and Bobbie Bruns added two doubles and two RBIs.

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (W) 7 IP, 13 H, 6 BB, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-4, double, RBI, 2 R, BB; Bobbie Bruns, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 R, BB, SB, 2 RBIs; Krohnberg, 2-for-4, triple, 3 R, BB, RBI; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BBs; Melanie Winzenburg, 1-for-4, R; Shawntee Snyder, 0-for-3, R, BB; Maren Forystek, 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs