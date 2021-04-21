Blossoms overpower Cobra softball team

The Blooming Prairie softball team won a slugfest when it beat Triton (1-2 overall) 16-14 in nine innings in Triton Tuesday.

The Awesome Blossoms (4-1 overall) piled up 17 hits in the win and Allison Krohnberg and Maren Forystek both homered.

BP pitching: Allison Krohnberg (W) 9 IP, 16 H, 4 BB, 14 R, 9 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-5, 3 R, 2 BB, SB; Bobbie Bruns, 5-for-7, 2 R, SB, 3 RBIs; Krohnberg, 3-for-7, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BBs, SB; Rachel Winzenbuerg, 1-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, double, R; Melanie Winzenburg, 2-for-5, 2 R, BB; Aliva Schnedier, 1-for-5, R, BB; Maren Forystek, 2-for-7, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Lauren Schammel, 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 BBs, 2 RBIs