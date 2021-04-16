expand
Ad Spot

April 16, 2021

Blossoms drop third straight game

By Daily Herald

Published 10:12 am Friday, April 16, 2021

The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to  Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9-4 in Waterville Thursday.

Luke Larkoski had two RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms (0-3 overall).

BP pitching: Alex Miller, 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K; Lane Lembke, 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 BB, 6 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Alex Miller, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Lane Lembke, 0-for-3, R, BB; Drew Kittelson, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; J. Pirkl, 1-for-4; D. Johnson, 2-for-4, R; Luke Larkoski, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Chris Naatz, 1-for-3; C. Heimerman, 1-for-3, RBI; Mitchell Fiebiger, 1-for-3

More News

Blossoms drop third straight game

Packer baseball team edged by Falcons in eight innings

Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Funeral notice: Linda Ann Jakobson, 76

News

Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

News

Vikings stadium debt becomes piece of budget debate

News

Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

News

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

News

Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

News

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

Business

Location, location, location

Mower County

Mueller wins special election for county First District seat

Mower County

Rainbow trout returning to Austin stream

Education

Austin Public Schools making up for lost time

News

PHOTO: Apple Lane gives to Paint the Town Pink

Business

Ameriprise’s Thoen named to advisory council and Kramer recognized

Health

County edging near 4,500 cumulative COVID cases

Mower County

Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan VanPelt

News

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

News

Disabled Army veteran settling into a new ‘restful’ home

News

The session slog: Legislature to start voting on budget

News

Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

News

Pope asks US bishop to resign after cover-up investigation

News

‘Prime suspect’ arrested in student’s 1996 disappearance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with escape, drug possession

Mower County

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem