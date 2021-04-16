Blossoms drop third straight game

The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9-4 in Waterville Thursday.

Luke Larkoski had two RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms (0-3 overall).

BP pitching: Alex Miller, 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K; Lane Lembke, 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 BB, 6 ER, 4 K

BP hitting: Alex Miller, 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BBs; Lane Lembke, 0-for-3, R, BB; Drew Kittelson, 1-for-3, RBI, BB; J. Pirkl, 1-for-4; D. Johnson, 2-for-4, R; Luke Larkoski, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Chris Naatz, 1-for-3; C. Heimerman, 1-for-3, RBI; Mitchell Fiebiger, 1-for-3