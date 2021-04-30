Awesome Blossoms girls golfers stay in the driver’s seat for Gopher Conference title

The Blooming Prairie girls golf team remained in their place in the Gopher Conference title chase when it took first place in Hayfield Thursday.

Jessica Ressler shot a 47 to win the meet medalist for the Awesome Blossoms, who shot a 219.

Carly Bronson shot a 55 to take fourth for Hayfield, which had a team score of 272.

USC took second with a 242.

BP scoring: Jessica Ressler, 47; Halle Strunk, 51; Ella Farr, 59; Maggie Bruns, 62; Caitlyn Stangl, 68; Aubrey Alwes, 82