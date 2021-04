The Austin girls golf team took third place at the Winona triangular Tuesday.

Mallory Brown finished with a score of 124 for the Packers.

Team standings: 1. Winona 428; 2. Rochester Mayo 445; 3. Austin 589

Austin scoring: Mallory Brown, 124; Anita Rao, Izzy Sellers, 153; Allie Alm, 184