Austin Bruins score a big win over Magicians
The Austin Bruins beat the Minnesota Magicians (22-16-3-0 overall) by a score of 5-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Garret Dahm scored two goals in the win, which keeps Austin (17-25-4-3-2) well within reach of the NAHL Central Division playoffs.
Tyler Shea stopped 23 shots for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Magicians 0 0 1 – 1
Bruins 0 2 3 – 5
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Peter Jacobs (Reginald Millette, Tyler Shea) 4:17
(A) Garrett Dahm (Travis Shoudy, Peter Jacobs) (power play) 9:05
Third period
(A) Sutter Muzzati (Barrett Brooks) :10
(A) Alex Trombley (Braidean Simmons-Fischer, Mason Poolman) 3:00
(A) Dahm 10:25
(M) Mason Hendrickson (Danny Eckerline, Spencer Light) (power play) 16:29
Shots: Austin – 26; Magicians – 24
Power plays: Austin 1-for-6; Magicians 1-for-2