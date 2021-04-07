expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Ask A Trooper: We all need to take steps to curb distracted driving

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

By Troy Christianson

Question: What is being done about distracted driving? It seems like it is getting worse.

Answer: When we think of distracted driving, most of us think of someone holding a phone up to their ear or scrolling through their social media feed. But distracted driving takes a lot of different forms. When you fiddle with your car stereo, you’re taking your eyes and attention off the road. Same with cleaning up a spill from that barbecue sandwich you’re trying to eat. Setting your navigation while driving also distracts from the road, and even passengers can distract you.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with law enforcement across the state is currently conducting an extra distracted driving enforcement campaign that runs through April 30.

Troopers, deputies and officers will be looking to educate those drivers who are distracted and enforce Minnesota’s hands-free law that went into effect in 2019. Law enforcement cited 19,778 drivers for failing to comply with the hands-free law in 2020.

HANDS-FREE CELL PHONE LAW: The law allows a driver to use their cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone. Remember, hands-free is not necessarily distraction-free.

$100 or more including court fees for a first offense.

$300 or more including court fees for a second and/or subsequent offense.

If you injure or kill someone while violating the hands-free law, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.

We want people to drive smart and focus 100 percent of their attention on the road to help avoid a tragedy that could change a family’s life forever. Distracted driving contributes to an average of 31 deaths and 192 life-changing injuries a year (2016-2020).

Please park the phone, turn it off, put it out of reach, or use a hands-free device. Pre-program your radio stations, and adjust your mirrors and vents before you leave. Map out your destination and route in advance. Avoid messy foods and secure your beverage. Model proper driving behavior for your kids, and ask your passengers to help with anything that might take your attention away from the road.

With just a few adjustments, you can stay safe on the road and decrease your chances being involved in a crash. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848.  (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter:MSPPIO_SOUTH

More News

A big advantage

Al Batt: A serious mother-in-law

Our opinion: Continued support of Shooting Star welcome

Annie Lane: Setting ground rules with sister-in-law

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Agriculture

A big advantage

News

Ask A Trooper: We all need to take steps to curb distracted driving

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy