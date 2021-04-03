expand
Ad Spot

April 3, 2021

Annie Lane: Husband needs constant reassurance

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for almost 12 years. We have been together for almost 20 years and have three beautiful children. The problem is that he has always needed more assurance of love than me — e.g., he asks, “Do you love me,” even though I constantly remind him that I love and appreciate him.

It’s lately been more annoying because I just had a baby. I’ve done everything to show him love. I’ve even disregarded my doctors’ recommendations of the minimum time off intimacy, postpartum.

I’ve tried in many different ways to show him. I use verbal reassurance and I also show him by doing things I know he appreciates. The other day he asked me, “How much do you love me?” and I almost lost my temper. My husband has no loving relationship with his mother and everything he has tried to get her attention or for her to show him love of any kind has not been successful. I wonder if that could be the root of it all.

Help me understand what is it that my husband needs and what can I do differently.

— Frustrated

Dear Frustrated: It’s not about anything that you can do differently. Tell him you love him a million times a day; it won’t be enough — not until he gets into therapy and processes his abandonment issues. Urge him to make an appointment today. Offer to go with him to the first session, if that helps him to take this step. With some professional help, he can begin laying the foundation of a healthy sense of self. Otherwise, your attempts to shore him up will be like trying to build a house on quicksand.

Read on for some additional insights that might be relevant to you.

Dear Annie: In a recent response, you wrote, in part: “I recommend reading Melody Beattie’s ‘Codependent No More’ and attending some meetings of a support group such as Families Anonymous before deciding on your next move.”

Thank you, thank you, thank you for helping to enlighten folks about codependency, a harmful set of behaviors that, as you point out, enable people to continue in their dysfunction.

The vast majority of answers to help columns such as yours could point people to self-help programs on codependency. One of the key programs is Codependents Anonymous (CoDA), but any -anon group addresses codependency (e.g., Al-Anon, Nar-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics).

One of the key phrases from such programs? Mind your own business (MYOB). As the mother lets go and the son experiences the consequences of HIS actions and decisions, the sooner he MAY help himself. No one can do it for him.

— Living Freely

Dear Living Freely: “MYOB”: I think most of us could use a tattoo of that on the palm. Good across-the-board advice for anyone — and thanks for the recommendation of Codependents Anonymous, another well-respected support group.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

More News

Mill Pond Apartments proposal on council agenda

Science of Art: Algorithm Tattoo opens up shop in Austin

Our Opinion: Hands off mailboxes

County commissioner special general election reminders

Local Government

Mill Pond Apartments proposal on council agenda

Business

Science of Art: Algorithm Tattoo opens up shop in Austin

Local Government

County Board candidates address businesses and COVID-19

Mower County

Return to Hope

Mower County

Property tax statements arriving

Mower County

Minnesota Autism Center to give presentation

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

PHOTO: Mower deputies named DWI All Stars

Health

Over 14K Mower residents have received at least one vaccine

Agriculture

Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: March 21-27

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Second suspect charged in mid-March burglary

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged with selling meth to police informant

News

Lawsuit over correction’s handling of COVID will proceed

Business

Housing Rehabilitation Loans available through SEMCAC

Education

Minnesota Connections Academy recognizes Mower student

Mower County

Mower under red flag fire risk warning until 8 p.m.

Breaking News

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Health

New research offers hope to women with POI

Business

Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

News

Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Hayfield

Board man gets paid, Hayfield advances

Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available at All Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations

News

Ex-cop told onlooker Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’

Health Updates

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens