April 13, 2021

Ameriprise’s Thoen named to advisory council and Kramer recognized

By Daily Herald

Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Thoen

Randy Kramer

Greg Thoen, CFP, ChFC, CLU, a Private Wealth Advisor with Wealth Management Solutions, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. in Austin was recently named to the 2020 Chairman’s Advisory Council for the fifth time.

Thoen qualified for the prestigious Chairman’s Advisory Council based on distinguished performance. He joins other top-ranked advisors to discuss current issues and business opportunities with Ameriprise Financial Chairman and CEO Jim Cracchiolo and other Ameriprise Financial leaders.

The Chairman’s Advisory Council was established in 1984 and advisors qualify each year based on superior business results.

In addition, Randy Kramer CFP, ChFC, CLU, APMA, also a Private Wealth Advisor with Wealth Management Solutions, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.

To earn this achievement, Kramer established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

