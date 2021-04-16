AFD to conduct hydrant flushing in NE Austin

The Austin Fire Department will begin the process of flushing fire hydrants in the northeast quadrant of Austin on Saturday, May 1, and will continue throughout the summer.

As fire staff perform the flushing, residents may see water rushing out of the side of the hydrant. Home water may have an orange or rusty tint, but is safe to use and drink. The discoloration is caused by iron sediments in the water main which are disturbed during the flushing process.

If discoloration does occur within your home, the AFD recommends running the cold water for several minutes and flushing your toilets once or twice, which will help clear the lines.

This annual maintenance ensures hydrants are in working order and clears lines of accumulated minerals and sediments.

For questions or concerns regarding hydrant flushing, call the AFD at 507-433-3405.