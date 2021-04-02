Adelia Mae Dundas, 10

Adelia Mae Dundas, age 10, of Austin, Minnesota, entered into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Adelia was born in La Crosse, WI on March 9, 2011, two months earlier than expected. She was baptized August 6, 2011 at her grandparents’ home by Pastor Patricia Hinkie of Bricelyn Lutheran Church. Adelia’s sponsors were Rebecca Leland, aunts Esther and Carolyn, and Carlos and Kirsten Llanes.

Adelia’s life was filled with fun adventures. She loved visiting her extended family for birthdays and holidays and was fortunate to spend time with six of her great-grandparents. She attended preschool and kindergarten at Plainview Elementary and 1st-4th grades at Southgate Elementary in Austin. Her love of live music began as an infant sitting in community band rehearsals in Lansing, IA, and continued at daddy’s band concerts, choir concerts, church, Sunday school, and anywhere else with music. Her CD player was rarely turned off, and she could sing along with nearly every word of Frozen, Moana, and other movies. She could sing before she could speak and learned her favorite songs “Jesus Loves Me” and “Away in a Manger” in sign language before learning to sing. Adelia loved reading and coloring with her siblings, playing in the sand, swimming, going for walks, visiting the farm, camping with family, going to children’s museums and parks, annual NICU reunions, family dance parties, and chocolate ice cream.

Adelia faced many challenges in her life and overcame many impossible obstacles. She was a truly unique girl with a chromosome deletion that did not match anyone else in the world. A diagnosis of Aicardi Syndrome brought many uncertainties to her life, yet she overcame them all. Her syndrome often impacts vision, hearing, and speech; yet Adelia learned to read chapter books and hold full conversations. She initially struggled to walk but eventually learned to run, and in 2019 she won a gold medal at the Minnesota Special Olympics state swim meet. Adelia served as Plainview’s 2013-2015 Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador on DQ Miracle Treat Day. She overcame a heart defect that miraculously closed without surgery, one of many “Only God Can” moments in her life. Through the years, Adelia’s therapists at the Mayo Children’s Center became like family as we celebrated each milestone. Her most prized possession is the thousands of “Beads of Courage” that she earned as she tracked her medical journey.

In December 2020 Adelia was diagnosed with myelodysplasia syndrome, a rare bone marrow cancer, but overcame even that obstacle through a fully successful bone marrow transplant. Sadly, the strain on her body was too much, and her last day fully awake was the early morning hours of her 10th birthday. She battled courageously until the very end. Most importantly, Adelia loved unconditionally, treated others kindly, and brightened the lives of everyone she met. Her ten years on earth were a living miracle. Adelia daily embodied the faith, hope, and love of Jesus, in whose arms she is fully healed, forever loved, and eternally rests. She undoubtedly entered heaven with a big smile just as she daily greeted her friends, teachers, and school helpers, excitedly announcing “I’M HERE!”

Adelia is survived by her parents, Christoph and Kelsey Dundas of Austin; siblings, Caleb, Jacob, and Emmaline Dundas; grandparents, Mark and Sue Dundas (Wells, MN) and Greg and Kathy Leland (Bricelyn, MN); great-grandparents, Marvin and Marilyn Dundas (Mankato, MN); aunts and uncles, Valera and Esther Zdebko (Austin, MN), Erick and Carolyn Marchand (Lima, Peru), Benjamin and Mekayla Dundas (Austin, MN), John-Mark Dundas (St. Charles, MN), James Dundas and Alex Gephart (Vancouver, WA), Michael Leland (North Mankato, MN), and Brian Leland (Minot, ND); cousins, MeKena, Claire, Benjamin, Abigail, and Alice; and many other relatives of several generations. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Gehard “Bud” and Mavis Leland, Bernard “Bernie” and Shirley Lieder, and Rev. Robert and Phyllis Garbrecht.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Austin with a livestream also available on the church website www.faithchurchaustin.org. Visitation will take place from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. In honor of Adelia and other immunocompromised friends, masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 protocol is expected. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.