Addressing the county’s day-to-day operations

Mueller discusses hopes for county board term

With a Friday certification from the Canvassing Board, John Mueller has been declared the official winner of Tuesday’s special election for the District 1 Mower County Board of Commissioners seat.

“It was a long and challenging election process,” Mueller told the Herald. “Special elections are notorious for having fairly low turnouts, and COVID made campaigning for this one even more of a challenge.”

The special election was to fill the District 1 seat after former County Commissioner Tim Gabrielson passed away last year a few days after his re-election to a fourth term. Mueller and opponent Tim Duren were the top two of seven candidates in the primary election held on Feb. 9.

Mueller came out on top Tuesday with 408 votes to Duren’s 304.

“I would like to congratulate John Mueller on being elected to County Commissioner in District 1,” Duren said in an email to the Herald. “I’ve enjoyed the people I have met and the opportunity that was presented to me.”

Mueller said he is “humbled and honored” for the support.

“I was able to talk to quite a few people and I feel that I got my message of experience and commitment to my community out to voters,” he said. “I am so pleased that my supporters turned out to vote for me.”

Mueller said he looks forward to working with the board and Mower County Administrator Trish Harren on the day-to-day operations of the county. He is also eager to work with county staff, individuals, ag producers, businesses, and other boards, agencies, and city councils and township boards.

“I have been on various committees and boards and I know there is often much more to being a board member than just showing up at the meetings, so I am looking forward to learning more about the committees and the other duties commissioners have that aren’t necessarily seen by the public,” he said. “I hope to use my city, rural, and agricultural experiences to help constituents with issues and to make good decisions for the betterment of all of Mower County. What I hope to accomplish is to be sure we as a county provide the necessary and desirable qualities that allow our residents, businesses, and farmers to be successful in Mower County and make our county inviting to new residents and businesses.”

“I am glad to be able to continue serving my community, and I hope with open minds and open communication, we can do good things together,” he added.