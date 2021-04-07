expand
Ad Spot

April 7, 2021

Famers are taking advantage of the mild weather to get a jump on getting in the fields this spring. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

A big advantage

By Mike Stoll

Published 7:01 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

With warm weather ushering in an early spring, local crop farmers have a chance to get an early start to the planting season.

“A lot of field work is being done,” said Marlin Fay, president of the Mower County Farm Bureau Federation. “It’s one of the earliest springs I remember in my farming career, and I’ve been farming for 45 years. It’s kind of exciting to have an early spring.”

Fay explained that the extra time helps alleviate the pressure farmers face at the beginning of a new planting season, the timing of which can vary from year to year.

“The first thing is you’re not so rushed,” he said. “That’s a big advantage because it gives you more time to do stuff. Sometimes if you get late springs, you start skipping things. A lot of people are putting on anhydrous (ammonia) for corn crop, doing tillage and getting their fields leveled off and grounds working really good. You just have more time to do stuff and that’s a big advantage.”

“When the weather gets so nice like this, you might be in a hurry to get stuff in,” he continued. “I’ve been farming long enough to know that sometimes you get a crop in early and the weather changes later on, which can mean more problems later on. But that’s Mother Nature and you can’t control that.”

Some crops, such as small grains, can benefit from an early spring.

“Oats and wheat germinate at lower temperatures than corn,” Fay said. “If you get that stuff in early and beat the heat in the summertime, the crops ripen a bit earlier. It’s definitely an advantage for most things to get in early. For corn and beans, it’s a little bit the same way; the earlier you get in, the better off your crop is going to be in the long run.”

“I imagine you’ll see corn planters running next week if the weather stays nice,” he continued. “Insurance day is April 11 for corn. That’s when you can plant corn in Minnesota and have your insurance be good. By that date, if the weather stays as nice as it’s been, people will be growing.”

While many hog farmers found themselves unable to sell their hogs last year as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down some food production plants, Fay said that crop farmers were not affected as much.

“Some people got (COVID-19), but for the most part, the advantage is we’re out in the open and we don’t have a lot of contact with people,” he said. “The co-ops we deal with have taken steps to make sure we stay socially distant from each other. When we’re out doing the work, we have very little face-to-face contact and if we do, we’re out in wide open spaces and are a few feet apart. From that aspect, it’s been really good for agriculture that we’ve got a little bit of an advantage being out in open spaces.”

While an early spring is ideal for crop farmers, Fay acknowledges that, as always, farming is still unpredictable.

“Anything can happen from this point on,” he said. “Mother Nature is going to do what it wants, but hopefully we’ll continue to have nice stretches of weather through spring. I’ve seen springs when it started out like this and then it rained for three weeks and we didn’t turn a wheel. We will need timely rains; we’re not overly dry, but we’ll need moisture through the summer to keep us going, so hopefully we’ll get those.”

More News

A big advantage

Al Batt: A serious mother-in-law

Our opinion: Continued support of Shooting Star welcome

Annie Lane: Setting ground rules with sister-in-law

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Agriculture

A big advantage

News

Ask A Trooper: We all need to take steps to curb distracted driving

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy