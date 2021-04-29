BP’s Oswald and Hayfield’s Subbert step up at BP Invite

The Blooming Prairie track and field team hosted a five-team meet Tuesday.

Hayfield eighth grader Brenna Subbert won the long jump and took second in the 100-meter dash and BP’s Megan Oswald won the triple jump.

Hayfield’s Dawson Andree won the 100-meter dash and pole vault.

The meet included BP, Hayfield, Lyle-Pacelli, United South Central and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

BOYS RESULTS

100 meter dash: Dawson Andree (H) (first, 12.63)

200-meter dash: Sam Skillestad (BP) (first, 24.80); Dawson Andree (second, 25.19)

400-meter dash: Luke Weaver (LP) (first, 57.38); Cole Selk (H) (second, 57.48); Buay Koak (LP) (third, 57.52)

110-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (BP) (first, 18.44)

4 X 200-meter relay: Brady Kittelson, Samuel Smith, James Wohlferd, Sam Skillestad (BP) (first, 1:42.68)

4 X 800-meter relay: Stephen Fennel, Jack Bruns, Alex Riley, Hosea Baker (BP) (first, 10:28.50)

Shot put: Steele Tebay (H) (first, 36-7.75)

Discus: Adam Walsh (BP) (second, 103-2)

Pole vault: Dawson Andree (H) (first, 9-0)

Long jump: Steele Tebay (H) (first, 19-1.25)

Triple jump: Steele Tebay (H) (first, 39-3)

GIRLS RESULTS

100-meter dash: Brenna Subbert (H) (second, 14.02); Jenna Jacobsen (H) (third, 14.23)

400-meter dash: Chloe McCarthy (BP) (first, 1:11.94); Abigail Hefling (BP) (third, 1:14.59)

800-meter dash: Emily Miller (BP) (first, 2:46.48): Kirsten Koopal (LP) (second, 2:47.99)

1600-meter run: Lilly Wiese (LP) (second, 6:45.42); Kendahl Lewis (LP) (third, 6:49.79)

4 X 400-meter relay: Anna Kittelson, Grace Krejci, Chloe McCarthy, Emily Miller (BP) (first, 4:48.44)

4 X 800-meter relay: Chloe McCarthy, Abby Smith, Lila Quail, Anna Kittelson (BP) (first, 11:57.38)

Shot put: Madison Johnston (H) (first, 36-8)

Discus: Madison Johnston (H) first, 95-0)

Long jump: Breanna Subbert (H) (first, 15-.75)

Triple jump: Megan Oswald (BP) (first, 28-1)