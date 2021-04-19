expand
April 19, 2021

Packers claim their first win of the season over Falcons

By Daily Herald

Published 8:40 pm Sunday, April 18, 2021

The Austin boys tennis team scored its first win of the season when it beat Faribault 6-1 after falling to Owatonna 6-1 in Faribault Saturday.

Max Larson, Cade Morrison, Eric Stencel, Michael Garry, and Thomas Garry all won their first varsity match for the Packers (1-4 overall, 1-4 Big Nine).

Owatonna 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Lincoln Maher (O) def. Joey Schammel (A) 6-2, 7-5

No. 2 Mac Pilcher (O) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Caleb Schuler (O) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Liam Smith (O) def. Max Larson (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Charlie Tucker/Connor Whalen (O) def. Cade Morrison/Eric Stencel (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Aiden Engel/Thomas Herzog (O) def. Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Nils Gantert/ John Pfiefer (O) def. Marcos Castro/ Quinten Grimley (A) 6-0, 6-0

Austin 6, Faribault 1

Singles

No. 1 Joey Schammel (A) def. Andrew Chou (F) 6-1 , 6-0 

No. 2 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Harrison Gibbs (F) 6-2 , 7-5 

No. 3 Brandon Petricka (F) def. Owen Carroll (A) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1)

No. 4 Max Larson (A) def. Thomas Drenth (F) 6-0 , 6-1 

Doubles

No. 1 Cade Morrison/Eric Stencel (A) def. Carson Reuvers/Carter Sietsema (F) 4-6 , 7-6 (4), 10-7 ;

No. 2 Michael Garry/Thomas Garry (A) def. Long Duong/Buay Lual (F) 6-0 , 6-0 

No. 3 Marcos Castro/Quinton Grimley (A) won by for forfeit

 

