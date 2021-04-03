expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

By Associated Press

Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji has reached a settlement with 3M to help pay for treating contamination in the community’s water supply.

3M will pay $12.5 million toward building and operating a new treatment facility to remove chemicals known as PFAS, which the company manufactured for use as firefighting foam.

The city found elevated levels of PFAS in its wells in 2016 and linked the source of the contamination to firefighting foam used during training at the regional airport, which is located near the wells, Minnesota Public Radio News  reported.

Some PFAS have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, kidney and thyroid issues and some cancers.

The agreement was a “long time coming,” city manager Nate Mathews said. He said there was a lot of anxiety in the community when the PFAS were discovered.

“I think people in Bemidji are feeling a good sense of relief that we addressed the issue,” Mathews said. “It was a big, complicated project and a long, long process, and it’s good to get some conclusion to that.”

The first phase of the $16 million treatment project is expected to be online within the next couple of weeks, Mathews said.

Construction on the second phase, which will allow the city to treat more water, will start this summer or fall and take about two years to complete.

More News

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

On the air

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Local Government

Council divided on Mill Pond Apartments proposal

Mower County

On the air

News

Minnesota lawmakers ready to tackle budget

Mower County

10-year-old drives family minivan to get Cheerios

Education

Pacelli to celebrate annual Benefit Auction

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Austin FFA chapter celebrates CDE and LDE Accomplishments

Health

750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

News

University of Minnesota to add 2nd Indigenous language house

News

Minn. debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers

Mower County

DNR: Play it safe as early boating season gets underway

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

News

Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

News

3M will pay Bemidji $12.5 million to help treat water

Mower County

Extra distracted driving enforcement in effect until end of April

Mower County

MnDOT begins bridge inspection season

News

Election bills highlight Minnesota’s political divide

News

As nursing homes open up, families, operators remember COVID’s torment, focus on what’s next

News

Officials: Petty officer shot 2 sailors, then killed on base

News

Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

News

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

News

Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

News

Police chief: Kneeling on Floyd’s neck violated policy

News

Minnesota stalemate on gun laws is contrast to broader national momentum

Education

With funding uncertain, Minnesota schools make plans for expanded summer school