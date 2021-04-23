2021 Boys All-Herald Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Emmanuel Manyuon, guard, Austin

The explosive junior averaged 19.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game. The Packers won every game in which Manyuon played big minutes.

Isaac Matti, guard, Hayfield

The sophomore proved capable of being the second option on Hayfield’s title team as he averaged 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Matti shot 45 percent from the field, 37 percent on threes and 67 percent from the free throw line.

Ethan Slaathaug, forward, Hayfield

The senior playmaker went out with a bang as he led the Vikings to a Class A state title. Slaathaug averaged 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Slaathaug shot 51 percent from the field, 37 percent on three-pointers and 68 percent on free throws.

Colt Landers, forward, Grand Meadow

The go-to senior finishes as Grand Meadow’s all-time leading scorer on the boys team as he averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Landers averaged 8.7 points per game as an eighth grader and he averaged double figures in scoring for the next four years.

Buay Koak, forward, Lyle-Pacelli

The sophomore averaged 19.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Koak filled up LP’s paint defense and he was also a capable scorer on the perimeter and in the paint.

Ethan Forthun, forward, Southland

The senior big man nearly carried the Rebels to their first state tournament in school history as he averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Okey Okey, guard, Austin

The senior averaged 11.8 points, 4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Cole Walter, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior averaged 13 points, 7 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Eli Wolff, guard, Southland

The junior averaged 12.6 points and 2 steals per game, while shooting 50 percent on three-pointers.

Teyghan Hovland, forward, Austin

The senior averaged 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Jed Nelson, forward, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ethan Pack, guard, Hayfield

The sophomore averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Drew Kittelson, forward, Blooming Prairie

The junior stepped up as a leader as he averaged 13.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.8 assists per game.

Zach Bollingberg, forward, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Sam Nelsen, forward, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior averaged 8 points and4 rebounds per game.

Harrison Hannah, guard, Southland

The junior averaged 11.5 points per game and he connected on 30 percent of his three-pointers.

Dan Boe, forward, Southland

The senior averaged 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Mitchell Fiebiger, forward, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Alex Miller, guard, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 7.9 points and 1.8 steals per game.

Taylor Glynn, guard, Grand Meadow

The junior averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Tanner Olson, center, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.1 assists and .8 steals for the Cardinals.