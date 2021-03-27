expand
March 26, 2021

Workforce Development hosting forum

By Daily Herald

Published 7:02 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Workforce Development, Inc will be hosting a virtual Workforce Forum in partnership with our annual Best Places to Work Survey on Thursday, April 22.

This forum is open any business, government, or organization interested in engaging with the future of workforce in our region.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove will be the keynote speaker, starting at noon, along with other notable presenters from the area including Geoff Smith from IBI Data, John Garry from Austin DCA, and Karen Irwin from Riverland College.

Breakout sessions will begin at 1 p.m. and include:

• SEMN Labor Market Information Update: Regional data on industry demand and demographic changes to the workforce

• Employment & Equity: Resources for businesses in addressing equity in employment and discussion

• The Future of Work: How has COVID-19 impacted business practices and what’s next?

• Best Places to Work: Hear from a few of our top employers in the region

• Regional Workforce Development Innovation: Learn about regional initiatives addressing critical workforce needs

The forum will conclude with Best Places to Work presentation where organizations are honored in South East Minnesota that have been selected as truly leading that way using a statistical analysis done by an outside consultant.

Register at https://bit.ly/3ehZviE

