Wings amass 12 goals in two games to sweep Bruins

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings (31-1-0-1 overall) 6-2 on the road Saturday.

Hudson Hodges stopped 35 shots for Austin (9-19-2-2 overall).

Aberdeen won 6-1 on Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 2 – 2

Aberdeen 2 1 3 – 6

First period

(AB) Will Arquiett (Jackson Yee, Cullen Ferguson) 4:26

(AB) Cullen Ferguson (Spencer Schneider, Payton Matsui) (short handed) 14:28

Second period

(AB) Cade Neilson (Ferguson, Nico DeVita) (power play) 7:18

Third period

(A) Connor Mylymok (Garrett Dahm, Cullen Rush) 2:12

(A) Walter Zacher (Travis Shoudy) (power play) 7:46

(AB) Jake Goldowski (will Arquiett, Kyle Gaffney) 8:59

(AB) Kevin MacKay (Trevor Russell, Jordan Randall) 15:40

(AB) Goldowski (Cade Neilson, Thomas Mary) (power play) 17:54

Shots: Austin – 29; Aberdeen – 41

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-6; Aberdeen – 2-for-7