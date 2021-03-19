expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

William “Bill” C. Young, 76

By Daily Herald

Published 5:10 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

William “Bill” C. Young, 76

William “Bill” Carroll Young, age 76 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. William was born June 11, 1944 in Oakland, Nebraska, to Vernon and Linea (Lindgren) Young. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1962. He then went on to attend the University of Nebraska. Following college, Bill began working as a supervisor for Hormel Foods. During his 40 years with Hormel, he spent time in Fremont, Nebraska, Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Ottumwa, Iowa and then Austin, Minnesota, where he retired in 2006. Upon his retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling, including a trip to Costa Rica. He was a devoted and active member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, where he sang in the choir, served coffee and donuts every Sunday, and sponsored movies and planned celebrations. Bill loved cooking, flower gardening, family gatherings and trips, especially fishing trips to Canada. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Travis Young of Austin, Minnesota, Boyd (Michelle) Young of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Angelique (Dan) Howell of Ames, Iowa, Brittany Alexander of Austin, Minnesota; special friend, Joanne Benson of Austin, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Cole Young, Curtis Howell, and Desirae Alexander; and brother, Roger (Kate) Young of Fort Collins, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Linea Young; and his wife, Lois Young in 2009.

Private family services will be held at a later date. A public visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Forthun’s double-double lifts Rebels to a playoff win

RCC maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Mower Justice Center to reopen Monday

County Board candidates address housing

Education

RCC maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Mower County

Mower Justice Center to reopen Monday

Local Government

County Board candidates address housing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Mapleview man charged with selling drugs

Health

About 140 COVID cases active in Mower

News

Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Mower County

PHOTO: Squirt hockey players chip in for PTTP

News

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

Education

CDC changes school guidance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

News

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

News

Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

Mower County

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

News

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

News

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Business

Will work from home outlast virus? Ford’s move suggests yes

News

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

News

‘A More Perfect Union’ is topic for speech contest

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates