expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Photos by Mary Landherr Photography

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

By Daily Herald

Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The 2021 Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home is being held this Sunday. 

Photo by Mary Landherr Photography

Area vendors will be onsite to inspire and assist in planning your wedding or special event from start to finish. 

Pre-registration is strongly preferred and can be done online at www.hormelhistorichome.org.  With museums and event centers like the Hormel Historic Home now at 50 percent capacity, walk-up registration at the door is available but those registrants will still need to register online upon arrival. 

Event: Wedding & Event Showcase

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021

Timed Sessions: 10-11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission, free to members of the Hormel Historic Home

Pre-registration: www.hormelhistorichome.org

Prizes drawn each time slot. Masks/Face Coverings Required

More News

Blue Devils top Dakota County to win 14th straight

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

Marian M. Tollefson, 91

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

Mower County

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

News

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

News

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Business

Will work from home outlast virus? Ford’s move suggests yes

News

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

News

‘A More Perfect Union’ is topic for speech contest

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Battle over George Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

News

Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into ‘micropolitan’ areas

Mower County

New social group starts up in Austin

News

Pandemic brought more people outdoors — and parks are planning for a busier future

Albert Lea

PHOTOS: Inspiring learning through art

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan Irvin

Mower County

Minnesota nears 500K cases of COVID-19

Education

Eberhart finalists named

Law Enforcement

PHOTO: Tischer promoted

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Mower County

A little longer wait for spring, storm dumps around 7 inches in Mower

Mower County

UPDATE: Mower now in a winter storm warning