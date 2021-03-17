expand
March 17, 2021

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

By Associated Press

Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS  — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is quarantining for 10 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s spokesman said Wednesday.

Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were in the same room as the staff member for a press conference on Monday but did not spend more than 15 minutes within six feet of the individual, spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a statement. The staff member discovered on Wednesday morning that a test they took Tuesday was positive.

The three will quarantine through March 25, meaning Walz will postpone his State of the State address that had been scheduled for later this month, Tshann said.

Walz has not yet received a coronavirus vaccine, Flanagan has received one dose of the Moderna vaccine and Malcolm received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot last week.

The governor had been expected to visit a community vaccination site in St. Cloud on Wednesday morning but sent out a release postponing the visit 15 minutes before the scheduled event.

“The Governor hopes this serves as an important reminder for Minnesotans that, while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously,” Tschann said. “Wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and sign up to get vaccinated.”

