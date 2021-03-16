expand
Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on Monday night, according to his agency.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama.

In 2020, Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal with the Vikings on Twitter.

Minnesota also agreed to terms on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract for offensive tackle Rashod Hill, according to his agent, Brett Tessler, on Twitter.

Adding Tomlinson’s presence to the middle of the line will mark a significant step by the Vikings toward restoring a viable defense, after the group fell apart last year. They’re also banking on the return of nose tackle Michael Pierce, their most prominent signing in 2020 free agency who wound up opting out of the season due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

The position opened for Pierce after the Vikings released nose tackle Linval Joseph, who was the first free agent signed after coach Mike Zimmer was hired in 2014. Joseph, like Tomlinson, played his first four years with the New York Giants.

Hill’s deal signals his opportunity to win a starting job, after the Vikings released left tackle Riley Reiff for salary cap relief. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Hill will return for a sixth season with Minnesota, after mostly serving as the primary backup tackle.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill has been one of the Vikings’ best blockers over his three years and could switch sides to take Reiff’s spot. Either way, Hill, who has 17 career starts, will again have a valuable role for a team that has been frequently trying to upgrade the line under Zimmer.

