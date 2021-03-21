Viking girls lock down Rockets to advance

The No. 4 seeded Hayfield girls basketball team clamped down on No. 5 Randolph (14-2 overall) to win 49-40 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Hayfield Saturday.

Megan Erichson, a 1,600 point scorer, had 14 points in the first half for Randolph and Hayfield held her to zero in the second half.

“She’s a really good player,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said. “We did a great job in the second half defensively.”

Freshmen Natalie Beaver and Chelsea Christopherson each scored 12 points for Hayfield (14-6 overall).

Hayfield will now take on top-seeded Houston in Rochester Century at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Randolph 29 11 — 40

Hayfield 27 22 — 49

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 12; Chelsea Christopherson, 12; Kristen Watson, 11; Alexis Ward, 7; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 4; Aine Stasko, 3; free throws: 60 percent (6-for-10)