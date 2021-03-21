expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Viking girls lock down Rockets to advance

By Daily Herald

Published 9:10 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021

The No. 4 seeded Hayfield girls basketball team clamped down on No. 5 Randolph (14-2 overall) to win 49-40 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Hayfield Saturday.

Megan Erichson, a 1,600 point scorer, had 14 points in the first half for Randolph and Hayfield held her to zero in the second half. 

“She’s a really good player,” Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling said. “We did a great job in the second half defensively.”

Freshmen Natalie Beaver and Chelsea Christopherson each scored 12 points for Hayfield (14-6 overall).

Hayfield will now take on top-seeded Houston in Rochester Century at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Randolph 29 11  —  40

Hayfield 27 22  —  49

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 12; Chelsea Christopherson, 12; Kristen Watson, 11; Alexis Ward, 7; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 4; Aine Stasko, 3; free throws: 60 percent (6-for-10)

More News

Oswald sets career scoring record as Blossoms move past Burros

Kelly wins Austin’s first state swimming title since 2015

Viking girls lock down Rockets to advance

Rebel girls can’t maintain fast start in Kingsland