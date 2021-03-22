expand
March 23, 2021

Three area wrestlers will compete in state meet

By Daily Herald

Published 2:14 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

The Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team had two wrestlers move on to the state meet at the Minnesota State Individual Preliminaries in Rochester Century and the Westfield Razorbacks had one wrestler advance at the state preliminaries in Windom Saturday.

Anthony Romero took first place at 106 pounds when he pinned Jack Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the first period and Rece Voigt took first at 152 when he beat Jett Thorson of Saint Charles 8-2. 

Romero will take on Krier again in the first round of the State Championships, which will be held in St. Michael-Albertville and Voigt will take on Ethan Warren of Ogilvie.

Romero is 23-2 overall and Voigt is 35-1 overall.

Tyler Archer, who is 24-5, will represent Westfield at the state meet when he takes on Nathaniel Kisgen of West Central Area at 182.

Archer beat Nick Franke of Blue Earth Area with a 3-2 decision to take first at the state preliminaries.

Cohen Wiste of GMLOS took third place at 126 and Daniel Smith took fourth place at 160, Christian Jacobsen took third at 170, and Cameron Sneed took sixth place at 195.

The Class A will be held at St. Michael-Albertville at 2 p.m. March 27.

