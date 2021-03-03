Thomas Allen Lewis, 66, of Rochester, MN, died Sunday February 28, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family, after courageously fighting cancer for almost three years.

Tom was born May 18, 1954 in Austin, MN to Cathy and Robert C. Lewis. He graduated from Austin High School in 1972, and then served in the Army during the Vietnam era from 1972-1975. On July 23, 1983, he married the love of his life, Joyce Glodowski, in Winona, MN. The couple lived in Austin, MN until 1988 when they moved to Rochester, MN. Tom worked as a Correctional Counselor at the Federal Medical Center in Rochester until his retirement in 2011, after 23 years of service.

Tom loved fishing, camping, boating, trivia, and game shows. He enjoyed 25 years of family vacation on the lakes up north. He cherished being a husband and dad, and viewed his family as his greatest accomplishment in life. Anyone who knew Tom knew that his second greatest accomplishment was his ability to make everyone around him laugh with his humor and sarcasm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Joyce Lewis; son, Troy (Leigh) Lewis of Chester, VA; daughter, Gina (Jess) Lewis of Rochester, MN; and seven siblings, Didi (Rick), Bobby (Kathy), Wain (Paulette), Mara, Connie, Jackie (Dick), and Kathy Sue. He cherished being an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; mom, Cathy “Grandma Tuna;” and sister, Rhonda.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. The family encourages all who knew Tom to attend and share in celebrating such an amazing person.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital, Disabled American Veterans, or plant a tree to honor Tom’s giving spirit.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.