expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

The Wide Angle: Dry spell is over ­— HA! Laundry humor!

By Eric Johnson

Published 6:30 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

In a milestone of adult living, we purchased our first washer-dryer set recently, with the dryer being installed this past week.

If these types of purchases were an indication of enjoyment, then the acquisition of these appliances were far more entertaining than buying a refrigerator, which we had to purchase under duress and ultimately turned out to be somewhat dull.

That duress I’ve indicated was that the old one died and we had to act quickly.

However, refrigerators are fairly simple appliances to purchase. Generally, from what I’ve been able to deduce, it comes down to size and whether or not it has an ice maker. I don’t need a refrigerator with an internet connection. I don’t need the government wiretapping my orange juice.

I should have liked to get an ice maker though, for very little reason other than the slight uptick in social status an ice maker brings to a household.

“Why yes, you can have some ice for your drink. Let me just go over to the refrigerator — that has an ice maker — and get you some.”

While ours is a perfectly good refrigerator, it’s not as luxurious as one with an ice maker, and so it was a fairly easy appliance to learn how to use.

Such is not the case with our new washer and dryer.

Our old dryer, that came with the house with memories of when the Bee Gees released “Stayin’ Alive,” was an absolute workhorse if lacking in bells and whistles that would mark it as sophisticated. It had a dial and you twisted that dial to the setting you need for drying purposes and away you go, stayin’ alive, stayin alive, feel the city breakin’ and everybody shakin’ alive.

Like me, simple, but these new machines are completely different animals with multiple dials to twist and buttons to push.

The dryer alone has something akin to a gazillion different settings that have enough verbage to confound a fourth-grade spelling bee champ.

There are drying times, settings to fluff the laundry if it’s left to sit too long, different durations and a meter that lets you know if the nuclear reactor is about to overheat.

On the surface, something like this is cool and if we are to apply the same indicators to the dryer that I did to the refrigerator, then by rights I should be sufficiently sophisticated and yet … AND YET! … mostly I’m just confused.

I wonder what kind of home professional clothes washer would need this many settings and whether or not the clothes themselves are of an engineering level to require these highly technical settings.

And if the dryer is this full of bells and whistles, then what will the washer bring us when it arrives?

Washing and drying clothes shouldn’t be this complicated and yet here I am, staring at what passes as a manual wondering if there was an internal technical challenge as to how little they could write in order to get their point across.

Well success! A four-page manual that tells me very little and so like an archaeologist bringing together the mysteries of ancient Egypt, I’m left to study the hieroglyphics of modern appliances in a hope I don’t destroy every bit of clothes we have.

As always, there’s a small confidence that I won’t shrink our clothes to the size of action figures, but as we’ve all come to realize by now, I’m capable of just about any dumb thing under the sun.

However, something to help solidify my feelings of extravagance — there’s a light in the dryer when I open the door.

That’s one bright future.

More News

Holly Johnson: Woman of strength and caring

Chance of a lifetime

Guest Commentary: Making a difference in southern Minnesota

Ask A Trooper: Protecting yourself on a private sale

Business

Chance of a lifetime

Local Government

County Board candidates address infrastructure

News

Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

News

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

Health

State sees increase in active COVID cases

Business

Hormel appoints Smiley group VP of Corporate Strategy

Education

APS board, admin free strategic roadmap

News

Walz to give State of State address Sunday

Business

Workforce Development hosting forum

Health

MCHS offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic health conditions

Agriculture

Mower farm designated as a Century Farm

News

Theater drops ‘Cinderella’ with mostly white cast

News

Chauvin’s trial offers a glimpse into juror elimination

News

Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

News

Biden assails Ga. voting law as ‘atrocity,’ Kemp lashes back

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged sexual relationship with teen

News

One man dead, one injured in apparent rock climbing fall

News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman pleads guilty to attempting to smother toddler son

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Fire marshal investigating Northwest Austin fire

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Mower County

Mayo Clinic to light buildings in solidarity with Asian community

Education

PHOTOS: Woodshop on the go