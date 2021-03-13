Street assessment hearings on city council agenda

The Austin City Council will hold public hearings on 2021 street improvement assessment rates during its next regular meeting.

The council will have hearings for the following street projects, which were approved during the council’s Feb. 16 meeting:

• First Street Southeast (Oakland Avenue East to First Avenue Southeast) and First Avenue Southeast (South Main Street to Second Street Southeast – assessed amount of $124,355.24 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• 19th Street Northwest (Oakland Avenue West to Fourth Avenue Northwest) and First Avenue Northwest (18th Street Northwest to 19th Street Northwest) – assessed amount of $210,934.80 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• 16th Street Northeast (Oakland Avenue to Third Avenue) and First Avenue Northeast (Oakland Place Northeast to 19th Street Northeast) – assessed amount of $350,449.92 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• Eighth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue Northwest to 13th Avenue Northwest) and Ninth Street Northwest (Eighth Avenue Northwest to 10th Avenue Northwest) – assessed amount of $212,699.85 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

• EIghth Avenue/Place Northwest (North Main Street to Fourth Street Northwest) and Eighth Avenue Southwest (27th Street to dead end) – assessed amount of $37,382.36 at 3.5 percent for 15 years.

Residents and businesses being assessed for the repairs will have three payment options:

• Pay the amount in full by Oct. 29 without interest;

• Pay at least 50 percent of the amount by Oct. 29 without interest and have the remained added to property taxes, spread out over 15 years, with 3.5 percent interest; or

• Do not pay anything by Oct. 29 and have the entire balance added to property taxes, spread out over 15 years, with 3.5 percent interest.

Assessment bills will be sent out late August or early September. The assessment may be deferred with interest until the property is sold if an individual living on the property is over the age of 65 and financially qualifies.

The council will also vote on whether or not to sell the city-owned parking lot east of B&J Bar and Grill, dubbed the “B&J lot,” to F&F Properties during the meeting.

City Engineer Steven Lang will provide an update on the wastewater treatment plant during the council work session following the meeting.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, in the City Council Chambers located in the basement of Austin City Hall. The work session will take place in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

Any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 to make arrangements in advance. Any citizen wishing to monitor the work session from a remote location should also contact Kasel to make arrangements.

For a complete agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/city-council