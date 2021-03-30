expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Sterling increasing PPP loan originations for minority, small business owners

By Daily Herald

Published 6:38 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Sterling State Bank has announced that businesses not previously eligible for funding under the Payment Protection Plan may be now that they are increasing PPP loan originations for minority and small business owners.

“We have recently been able to expand services to minority owned businesses, micro businesses and other under-served businesses in Minnesota that for a number of reasons were not benefiting from this program initially,” said Sterling State Bank Vice President, Tyler Coleman. “The latest proposed PPP extension through the end of May would allow us to expand needed funding to more underserved and minority owned businesses in Minnesota. At this time, the majority of the loans we are processing are going to minority-owned businesses that have never before received any PPP funding. ”

The Bank has already approved 563 loans, many to first time PPP borrowers. This exceeds the number of PPP loans originated by Sterling State Bank in the first round of funding.    Approximately 75 percent of these approvals in the second round are for veteran, woman or minority-owned businesses.

Small businesses that have not yet applied for PPP funding can reach Sterling State Bank either by phone at 866-396-6800 or through email at ppp@sterlingstate.bank. Bank staff will respond quickly and help individual small businesses determine if they are eligible for PPP assistance.

More News

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Austin Packers

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

News

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Mower County

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Mower County

American Rescue Plan brings change, tax credit to health insurance

Mower County

COVID vaccine clinic to be held Thursday at Austin Holiday Inn

News

States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

Mower County

Austin seeing increase in street sweeping

Mower County

REAL ID full enforcement deadline six months away

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Emma Haugen

Education

Riverland Music celebrates virtual choir collaboration

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

Business

Sterling increasing PPP loan originations for minority, small business owners

Mower County

LIFE rose sale delivery postponed

Mower County

PHOTO: People First Aktion Club gives to Paint the Town Pink

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assaulting and threatening to kill two individuals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin woman charged in mid-March burglary

News

Minnesota hits 1 million vaccinations, test positivity up

Mower County

DNR seeking public comment on proposed waterfowl regulations

Education

Minnesota Youth Institute offers leadership opportunities, $1K scholarships to HS students

News

Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship

News

Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

News

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway