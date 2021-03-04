Steel shut down Bruins 3-0

The Austin Bruins couldn’t muster any offense as they lost to the Chippewa Steel (7-11-1-1 overall) 3-0 on the road Wednesday.

Hudson Hodges stopped 26 of 28 shots faced for the Bruins (9-17-2-2 overall)

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Chippewa 0 2 1 – 3

First period

No scoring

Second period

(CS) Jack Brown 11:57

(CS) Ryan Waltman (Spencer Cox) 12:28

Third period

(CS) Grisha Gotevets (empty net) 17:32

Shots: Austin – 22; Chippewa – 29

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Chippewa – 0-for-5