Steel shut down Bruins 3-0
The Austin Bruins couldn’t muster any offense as they lost to the Chippewa Steel (7-11-1-1 overall) 3-0 on the road Wednesday.
Hudson Hodges stopped 26 of 28 shots faced for the Bruins (9-17-2-2 overall)
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 0 – 0
Chippewa 0 2 1 – 3
First period
No scoring
Second period
(CS) Jack Brown 11:57
(CS) Ryan Waltman (Spencer Cox) 12:28
Third period
(CS) Grisha Gotevets (empty net) 17:32
Shots: Austin – 22; Chippewa – 29
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Chippewa – 0-for-5