expand
Ad Spot

March 17, 2021

Squier scores twice as Packers get past Waseca

By Rocky Hulne

Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The No. 3 seeded Austin girls hockey team had seven different players score as they beat No. 6 Waseca (0-19 overall) 10-1 in a Sect1ion 1A Quarterfinal in Riverside Arena Tuesday.

Senior Alyssa Squier scored her first career goal in the win for the Packers (8-9-1 overall) as she finished with two goals and one assist.

I was just trying to score some goals in my last game here. It was so much fun,” Squier said. “This has been a hard year with all of the obstacles we’ve had to overcome with COVID.”

Austin head coach Troy Holtz was happy with how his team came out as Austin scored four goals in the first period.

We’re really happy for Alyssa. It was nice to have more people scoring,” Holtz said. “They put their best defenseman on Kate (Holtz) and her job was to put a stick on Kate and stop her.”

The Packers will now play at No. 2 seeded Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

This was a good win, but we’re going to have to play a lot better if we’re going to compete against Lourdes,” Holtz said. “I like the effort, but it needs to be more consistent.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Waseca 0 1 0  —  1

Austin 4 2 4  —  10

First period

(A) Sam Krueger (Mikiah Rumsey) 2:21

(A) Kate Holtz (Sarah Wangen) 5:01

(A) Allie Davidson 9:33

(A) Alyssa Squier (Megan Schultz) 10:46

Second period

(A) Izzy Hemann 10:30

(W) Jaclyn Jevning 10:51

(A) Squier (Wangen, Camille Dunlap) 12:06

Third period

(A) Cassidy Davidson (Squier, Dunlap) 6:10

(A) Brenna Haedt (Rumsey, AJ Barrera) 7:50

(A) Hemann 13:40

(A) Rumsey (Wangen, Krueger) 15:07

More News

Landers scores 29 as GM rolls past BP

Cardinal boys knocked off by Randolph

Packer boys blanked by Lourdes in Section 1A opener

Squier scores twice as Packers get past Waseca

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Battle over George Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

News

Lawmakers fear turning 144 cities into ‘micropolitan’ areas

Mower County

New social group starts up in Austin

News

Pandemic brought more people outdoors — and parks are planning for a busier future

Albert Lea

PHOTOS: Inspiring learning through art

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Ryan Irvin

Mower County

Minnesota nears 500K cases of COVID-19

Education

Eberhart finalists named

Law Enforcement

PHOTO: Tischer promoted

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Mower County

A little longer wait for spring, storm dumps around 7 inches in Mower

Mower County

UPDATE: Mower now in a winter storm warning

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Mower County

APL accepting submissions for Edible Book Festival 2021

Health

Swift: ‘You should take whatever vaccine is available’

Mower County

Street assessment hearings on city council agenda

Mower County

PHOTOS: All Around Austin by Troy Nelson

Education

APS proficiency scores show a district holding steady