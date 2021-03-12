expand
March 11, 2021

Southland withstands Hayfield’s push in big win on the road

By Daily Herald

Published 9:59 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Southland boys basketball team was able to hold off Hayfield (13-4 overall) 71-69 in Hayfield Thursday.

The Rebels (14-2 overall) knocked down 11 threes on the night and the biggest one came from Nick Boe, as he beat the shot clock buzzer to hit a three and put Southland up 69-66 with two minutes left.

Hayfield ended up with a last second look, but it came up short.

“It was a back and forth game,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said. “It was just a great game both ways.”

Southland 38  33  —  71

Hayfield 36  33  —  69

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 22; Eli Wolff, 20; Harrison Hanna, 11; Dan Boe, 8; Nick Boe, 8; Brendan Kennedy, 2; free throws: 57 percent (4-for-7)

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 24; Ethan Pack, 17; Easton Fritcher, 12; Isaac Matti, 8; Kobe Foster, 8; free throws: 60 percent (9-for-15)

